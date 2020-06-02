Pastime – All those hamburger palaces

By Maylon Rice
Recently, my Facebook and Google Calendars notified me of a National Hamburger Week.
Now to today’s generation that wouldn’t be much of a memory, but growing up in the Town With Red Brick Streets, prior those modern franchise type-eating and dining establishments we call, “fast food,” Warren had plenty of hamburger establishments.
And each and every one of them was indeed quite a place to eat some of the most delicious hamburgers ever to come off a grill.
I have to start right across from the front door of the Bradley County Courthouse where Wayne’s Restaurant and Confectionary was located.
