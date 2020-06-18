Pastime: In the hot hayfields of summer

After the tomato harvest ended, most of us raised on or near a farm in Bradley County might remember the days of the cutting and putting up hay.
Today’s gigantic “rolls” as I like to call them are not the same bales of hay, I write about today. These 1,500 pound gigantic rolls we see in fields along the highways contain at least 30 of those small, “square bales” as they were called back in the 1950s and well into the 1980s.
The late Mr. Young was a legendary hay man. He has a couple of mid-sized tractors or all makes, but I well remember he had a Massey-Ferguson hay baler – a machine that choked out those “square” bales – a compacted, oblong box of hay about three-feet long and 18-inches high. The hay was compacted and held in place by twine or wire to keep the sandwiched hay sections into a tight, stackable format.
