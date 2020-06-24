Pastime: Mary Lou Martin deserves this choral honor

The memories we all have of the elegant, tall, graceful Mary Lou Poteet Martin as a choral director at Warren High School are many, and the memories will span generations in the almost 30 plus years she taught public schools in Bradley County.
The Arkansas Choral Association is seeking Mary Lou Martin to be placed in the inaugural class of a Hall of Fame soon. The induction ceremony has delayed until after this summer. (see inset story on how you can help contribute to this honor).
But this is an honor only, at present, seeking information for Mary Lou’s induction. So I’ll mostly write of her in this Pastime, as difficult as that may be as this couple was truly inseparable, in their influence on generations of Warren kids.
It started for me, on a hot, August afternoon on the stage in the old WHS auditorium for a fifth-period (right after lunch) class - junior high boys choir. As a 7th grader, I walked from the old Junior High (site of the present day post office) to the high school, so unsure of where I was to be and what way going to happen in my first choir class.
One brave soul in our small troupe, was sitting down at the dooms-day black painted upright piano, terribly pecking out “chopsticks,” while all the rest of us typical 7th grade boys, were into anything but organization. Chaos reigned, until a loud, autocratic voice, from a tall, thin woman rushing up the aisle of the auditorium shouted out: “Get off that piano, line up and get quiet.”
Mary Lou Martin had entered the room. She was accompanied by a brand new student teacher from Arkansas A&M (now UA-Monticello) the late Rev. Wallace Ferguson, struggling to match her stride for stride, up the aisle.
No comments:
Post a Comment