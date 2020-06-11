Pastime: Memories down at the tomato shed

The old-style auction out in West Warren where every farmer, big, small and in between, pulled up in their vehicles to the raised concrete dock and waited on the USDA “inspectors” to ask for samples from their trucks, cars and yes, even a horse drawn wagon or two for display came up to the Tomato Shed, as it was called.
During the very early days of the tomato market, the Bradley County pinks were placed into oblong, wooden slatted boxes. These were two-layer boxes were formed with a wire frame holding the wooden slats together.
No comments:
Post a Comment