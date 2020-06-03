Pink Tomato Festival Signs now in place on court square

Press release from the Pink Tomato Festival Committee:
The Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival signs for 2020 have been placed on the Courthouse lawn. These signs are placed in recognition of the businesses and individuals that make the festival possible each year and will remain in place through the month of June. The Pink Tomato Festival planners and committee members are extremely grateful to the contributors each year and without them the festival would not happen.
Given the unusual circumstances this year and not knowing how we would be able to hold the 64th annual festival, sponsors still contributed. The PTF executive committee is extremely grateful for the commitment, faith and trust of these businesses and individuals.
Thanks to these dedicated sponsors, we will continue to celebrate the longest running festival in the South and look forward to many more festivals to come.
