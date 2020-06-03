Pink Tomato Festival T-Shirts available for purchase online

The 64th Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival T-Shirts are available for purchase. Due to the unusual circumstances this year, the 2020 Festival T-Shirts are being made available for purchase on line. They are not being sold in the usual locations.
T Shirts are $15 each except for XXL, XXXL and XXXXL, which are $20. There are Toddler sizes through Adult XXXXL available. The 2020 T Shirts are a soft green.
To purchase a T Shirt for shipment or to purchase for pick up, you may go to www.pinktomatofestival.com/tshirt You will find an order form to be filled out with the number of shirts desired and the sizes available. Your order will be processed and either shipped to you or you will be able to pick up your shirts in front of the City Hall in Warren at a specified time. Due to restrictions, there will be no exchanges or refunds.
The T Shirts will be available at the Sports Complex on the south bypass on Saturday morning, June 6th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. They will be for sale in front of the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce on Myrtle Street from 4-6 p.m. on June 8th – June 12th and on Saturday, June 13th from 6-9 p.m. You may call the Chamber at 870-226-5225 for more information.
No comments:
Post a Comment