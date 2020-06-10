PTF Fireworks show set for 9pm Saturday

The 64th annual Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival will present a giant Fireworks Show at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13th to celebrate our Bradley County Pink Tomato. This year's Fireworks, sponsored by Walmart and the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival, will be twice as large as in previous years.
The Fireworks Show can be viewed from most locations in Warren and it should be easy to watch the fireworks while maintaining safety for your family.
"Safe and Minimal" is the theme for this year. Therefore, there are no activities scheduled for the downtown area in order to maintain safe social distancing to protect our residents. Many other events that are normally scheduled will not be possible this year.
The 2020 festival planners are committed to making this year's festival safe and to follow state guidelines.
For more information go to www.pinktomatofestival.com
No comments:
Post a Comment