Paid Advertisement
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Public Notice
Public Notice, According to the By-Laws of the Southeast Bradley County Water District Public Water Authority of the State of Arkansas, if a meter box and/or lid is damaged due to the consumer’s actions, the consumer will be charged for the replacement of the meter box and/or lid. If you have any questions call the SEBCW’s Main Office at (870)463-2750. Please also remember to call 811 “Arkansas One Call” before you dig its the law. Consumers will be responsible for damages done without a “One-Call” notification.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment