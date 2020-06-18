Quorum Court discusses County budget

Eight members of the Bradley County Quorum Court took part in the monthly meeting of the court Monday, June 15. Seven members were present and one took part by phone. Judge McKinney presided.
The court was presented with a financial report and a monthly report from the Sheriff's Office. No questions were asked. Judge McKinney informed the Justices concerning planned road work. There was discussion as to the status of the county budget relating to revenues and recent budget cuts. Justice Eddie Wayne Parnell asked if the county was going to be ok financially. Judge McKinney replied that if there were no further losses of revenue, he thought the county would be alright. He stated it is hard to know at this time.
Judge McKinney told the Justices that work is ongoing on drafting a letter dealing with delinquent solid waste bills. There was discussion concerning the best way to implement the direct deposit of all county employees. The matter was tabled.
The Court then approved a resolution authorizing the county to apply for $330,000.00 in funds for Bradley County Medical Center. Then the court approved a resolution naming the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District as the administrator of the funding. To comply with the application the court then approved a resolution prohibiting the use of excessive force by county law enforcement.
Ordinance #747 was adopted amending the county road budget for 2020. It made corrections.
Marlene Elliott, Chair-person of the county election commission provided an update on voting locations for the upcoming general election in November. She informed the JPs that the county has received federal and state funding to buy all new voting equipment and the county is moving to voting centers, which means voting locations will be set up in various parts of the county and any registered voter may vote at any location. She stated that St, Senator Eddie Cheatham was very helpful in helping secure the funds for the new equipment.
Judge McKinney announced that the county landfill will be open the last Saturday of June, July and August from 7:00am to 1:00pm. There will be a charge for using the landfill.
