Re-New-ing Edinburg June 16, 2020 meeting minutes

The following are the full minutes from the June 16, 2020 Re-New-ing Edinburg meeting:
President Trenna Kemp opened the meeting. The minutes of the March meeting were emailed previously and copies were distributed to those present. Linda Hornaday made a motion to accept minutes as presented, 2nd by Brenda Triplett and motion passed.
Linda Hornaday passed out copies of the financial statement and with no questions, the statement was submitted for audit.
In March, Dewey and Wanda Carter had donated a hand-made swing to the community center and donations were accepted for the chance to win the swing. Katie Kuhn drew the ticket of David Kemp as the winner of the swing. Thanks to everyone who made a donation as all proceeds of the drawing went to the New Edinburg Community Center.
Roger McClellan stated that 297 veterans’ bricks have been purchased to date with 17 ready to install in the next week or so. This is a project that will continue indefinitely and everyone is encouraged to contact him at rogerlmcclellan@gmail.com or 870-643-0150 for additional information or to request a brick order form.
After postponing the dedication of the New Edinburg Historical District Marker, motion was made by Larry Waldrop, seconded by David Kemp, to install the marker and hopefully reschedule the dedication. Motion passed.
As a reminder, the re-New-ing Edinburg group is still planning to participate in the Historical Junk Hunt October 1, 2 and 3 and donations can be delivered to the Stewart Store in New Edinburg. All proceeds of the junk hunt go to support projects in New Edinburg.
The flags were placed in New Edinburg the week before Memorial Day and will be displayed through Veterans Day. Flags were donated by State Representative Mike Holcomb, John Blanchard and the Cleveland County Veterans Association and their generosity is greatly appreciated.
With no new business, a motion to adjourn was made and seconded. Motion passed.
