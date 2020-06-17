Reigning Tomato Festival queens will continue to hold their titles and will represent the festival in the coming year

Bradley County Miss Pink Tomato, Taylor Owen, is the 20 year old daughter of Mark and Missy Owen from Star City. She was on the Dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester at UAM and plans on achieving a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Finance. Her future plans are to build a career in banking and wherever that may lead her. This past year, Taylor spent her time working at Coffee Cakes in Monticello and volunteering in her community. She looks forward to representing Bradley County and the 65th Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival.
2021Teen Miss Pink Tomato, Keller Bigham
Keller Bigham is the 16 year old daughter of Doug and Gail Bigham of Warren. She will be a junior at Warren High School in the fall where she is a member of the Lady Jack Basketball team and Co-Captain of the Warren High School Cheer Squad. Her favorite parts of the Pink Tomato Festival are the carnival rides and the food. She has enjoyed the opportunity to represent the festival this year and is looking forward to continuing to represent the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival in 2021.
2021 Little Miss Pink Tomato, Meelah Faith Robinson
Meelah Faith Robinson is the 6 year old daughter of Drew and Britni Robinson of El Dorado. She will attend first grade at Hugh Goodwin Elementary in the fall. Meelah studies dance and gymnastic classes at Bravo Dance Centre in El Dorado and enjoys playing basketball and softball. She enjoys being outside and playing with friends and family and wants to be a cheerleader when she grows up. Meelah has enjoyed her reign as the 2020 Little Miss Pink Tomato and is excited to be named Little Miss Pink Tomato for the 65th annual Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival.
