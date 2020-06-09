Warren School Board accepts resignations and approves hires

The following personnel matters were acted upon:
Accepted the resignation of;
Certified
*Kelsea Jackson, Eastside instructor
*Debbie Funderburg-3rd grade instructor at Eastside
*LeKeisha Suber-instructor at Warren Middle School
*Jacob Midyett-ALE instructor/football coach
*Kaitlyn "Kennedy" Nelson-WHS math instructor
Classified
*Rebecca Tooke-ABC paraprofessional
*Leslie Peek-ABC paraprofessional
*Janice Sloan-Warren HIgh School SPED aide
*Jordyn Rose-SEACBED paraprofessional/blended computer lab facilitator
*Kali Wagnon-SEACBEC bookkeeper/administrative assistant
Retirement
Deborah Jones-Brunson Media Specialist
Hired the following:
Certified
*Alicia Batte-Elementary PE/Assistance girls basketball coach/Head Junior girls basketball coach/Assistance girls track coach
*Randi Hasley-Math instructor at WHS
*Sarah Moore-English instructor at WHS
*Rebecca McCurry-Literacy instructor at Warren Middle School
*Leslie Peek-Instructor at Brunson
*Michele Moseley-Elementary instructor at Eastside
*Rebecca Tooke-Elementary instructor at Eastside
*Lindsey Todd-Elementary instructor at Eastside
Classified
*Rosie Jackson-Lead teacher at ABC Head cook/supervisor
*Shureka Palmer-5 hour cook
*Stacy Baugh-WHS Administrative Assistant
*Sharmaine Binns-SEACBEC Secretary
Transfer
Lois Hedger-From WSD employee to SEACBEC bookkeeper
In other business the board approved the system of electronic transfer of funds, approved school choice students, approved some handbook changes, approved the budget for
2021, approved a lease agreement with Apple for Eastside and Brunson at a cost of around $100,000.00, approved a resolution for suspension of district policy to align with emergency covid-19 legislation and statutory/rule waiver and approved Superintendent Cornish and Treasurer Debbi Hargrave as Ex-Officio members of the board.
Information on the hand book changes and the school choice students was not provided to the press. It can be secured if so desired.
The Superintendent gave his report and a public comment was made by Luther Dangerfield urging the district to work hard to secure internet access to all parts of the district, including the more rural areas.
Five of the seven board members were present for the meeting. Temperatures were checked and seating was spaced out to protect those present.
