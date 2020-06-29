SEBCWD former office building in Hermitage to go on sale

Southeast Bradley County Water District will offer for sale at auction its former office building in Hermitage, Arkansas on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Interested parties can view the building on the date beginning at 9:00 a.m. with the auction beginning at 10:00 a.m. There will be a Seller's reserve of $3,000.00. Terms are "AS IS", with no warranties by the Seller, either express or implied. A successful bidder must pay cash on day of sale or have an approved bank letter of credit for the amount of the successful bid. The successful bidder must remove the building from the Southeast Bradley County Water District's property within thirty (30) days of the sale date.
Any buyer by a bank letter of credit must pay in full within ten (10) days after the date of the sale.
Any questions should be directed to the Southeast Bradley County Water District at (870) 463-2750.
