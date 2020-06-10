State Surpasses 10,000 Covid-19 Cases as trajectory continues to trend higher

The 340 new cases over the past 24 hours brings the total number of cases that have been found so far in Arkansas to 10,080. 2,955 of those cases are currently active, with 173 suffering with the virus in the hospital and 34 on ventilators. 6,875 people have recovered in Arkansas since the pandemic began.
161 Arkansans have died from Covid-19, one of which was a citizens of Bradley County.
Bradley County has seen a total of 32 cases. 14 are active and 17 have recovered.
