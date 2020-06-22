Status of Census response

As of Mid-June the State of Arkansas has had some 56.4 percent of the households respond to the 2020 census by mail, phone or internet. Bradley County's response has been 44%. The City of Warren is at 49%, Banks at 35.4% and Hermitage 15%. These numbers are woefully low and will seriously harm our state, county and the three municipalities if they do not get a full count.
Many people complain about many issues. If they do not get counted they are hurting their state and local communities. It is that simple.
I would also urge every eligible person age 18 up to register to vote if you kare not currently registered. It is important. How you vote is your business but you need to be educated on issues and candidates and cast your vote each election opportunity.
If you have any question about the census or did not get a packet to send in, call the County Judge's Office or any of the three Mayors' offices in the respective cities. If you need to register to vote call the Bradley County Clerk's office.
County Judge-226-3853
City of Warren Mayor-226-6743
City of Hermitage-463-2209
City of Banks-call the Judge's office 226-3853
This is an important issue for our community and our state. Get counted! Be registered to vote and vote! Being registered to vote does not get you called to jury duty. You could be called anyway.
