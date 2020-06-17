Tomato Festival past and a look ahead

Sixty four years ago, a group of civic minded Warren merchants decided to host an event to celebrate the tomato industry in Southeast Arkansas. The Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival has grown and prospered. The Festival is always held on the second full weekend in June.
Since that first celebration in 1956, the Festival has become one of the most respected events in Arkansas. From that first one day festival held sixty four years, the festival has grown into a week of events and activities.
Plans for the next festival begin soon after each year’s completed festival. Those plans and details are worked on for the next year’s anticipated festival.
In early spring of this year, committee members began questioning how we would be able to continue the tradition of the highly respected and honored festival. It was soon decided that it would have to be done on a much smaller scale due to conditions our people were experiencing.
Festivals around the state and nation were being canceled or postponed. After a lot of discussion, the decision was made to go forward with hosting the 2020 festival. A lot of activities had to be canceled. Committee members began deciding what activities could be held.
The Tomato signs honoring our contributors went up, T Shirts that had been ordered the first of the year were sold and three of our annual events that were deemed safe were held. Downtown Warren is decorated and we celebrated the Bradley County Pink Tomato once again.
Reigning queens will continue to hold their titles and will represent the festival in the coming year.
Thanks to all who contribute each year to make the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival possible and thanks to the many volunteers it takes to make the festival become a reality year after year.
The 64th Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival was held last week and now we begin planning for the 65th Festival to be held on the second full week in June of 2021.
