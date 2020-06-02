Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Walk Across Arkansas finishes 2020 season

Walk Across Arkansas ended its season with a total of 45,504 minutes walked.  Out of those minutes, the Travelin Tomatoes Team once again won first place with a total of 23,269 minutes. The other teams and their results are listed below:  Warren Woman’s Club – 14,813; and Undertakers – 7,422.  The top three individuals were; Tricia Wilkinson – 5,555; Randy Hollis – 5,108; and Randy Rawls – 4,001.  The following are the team members from the winning team, Travelin Tomatoes:  Randy Rawls, Karen Rawls, Randy Hollis, Tricia Wilkinson, Ana Angeles,  Ivette Hernandez, Amber Spears, and Patty Romero.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution.

at 9:25 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)