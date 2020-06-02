Walk Across Arkansas finishes 2020 season

Walk Across Arkansas ended its season with a total of 45,504 minutes walked. Out of those minutes, the Travelin Tomatoes Team once again won first place with a total of 23,269 minutes. The other teams and their results are listed below: Warren Woman’s Club – 14,813; and Undertakers – 7,422. The top three individuals were; Tricia Wilkinson – 5,555; Randy Hollis – 5,108; and Randy Rawls – 4,001. The following are the team members from the winning team, Travelin Tomatoes: Randy Rawls, Karen Rawls, Randy Hollis, Tricia Wilkinson, Ana Angeles, Ivette Hernandez, Amber Spears, and Patty Romero.
