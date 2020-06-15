Monday, June 15, 2020

Warren Arrest Report for June 8-14, 2020

The following are innocent until proven guilty:

Richey Booker / 1411 W 12th Ave, Pine Bluff, AR / DOB 8-4-57 / DWI, poss of controlled substance, and DWI refusal on 6-8-20

Wesley Reaves / 5470 Hwy 278 E, Dermott, AR / DOB 11-22-89 / Theft of property on 6-9-20

Daquez Lawson / 601 Cherry St, Warren, AR / DOB 10-26-97 / Warrant on 6-12-20

Ebony Wilson / 4 Alto Crt, Warren, AR / DOB 1-8-86 / Warrant on 6-14-20

Chassity Boykin / 812 Jane Dr, Jacksonville, AR / DOB 8-2-88 / driving on susp on 6-14-20

Brandi Daniels / 509 Kelley St, Warren, AR / DOB 2-11-01 / Disorderly conduct on 6-14-20
