Warren City Council votes to reopen most recreation facilities, City Park remains closed

Minutes of the May 11 meeting were approved and City Clerk Helen Boswell went over the financial reports in detail. The financial statement for May, 2020 was approved. It should be noted that city sales tax revenues were up. There had been a concern that the results of the covid -19 virus would result in a reduction in revenues. The amount received in May was for collection in March and the $78,953.60 was the highest amount generated in 2020 so far. The next sales tax report will cover the month of April and will be closely monitored. The Mayor and council had been concerned that budget cuts might be required at some point, but so far revenues have remained strong.
The Mayor and Police Chief reported that the main communications radio at the Emergency Services Center is on up in years and must be replaced. The cost will be over $28,000.00. The council agreed this must be done. There was discussion about the fact the city is handling landline calls and radio traffic for Bradley County, Hermitage and most of the rural fire departments on weekends, night time and holidays. There was discussion concerning the cost of doing the work for these non city of Warren entities. The City also operates the 911 system and is paid a fee by the county for managing the county wide system. Hermitage is paying $100.00 per month.
The council then took up one ordinance and five resolutions:
- ordinance 926 was adopted allowing Council Member Memory Burks Frazer to manage the Westside pool this summer.
- Resolution A646 was adopted honoring Beverly Ann Holloway Reep for her contributions to the City of Warren during her lifetime. The Resolution was sponsored by Council member Zachary Burks.
- Resolution A647 was submitted for consideration, It was a proposal to urge Congress to assist local governments and businesses due to the covid -19 pandemic. It mentioned this would be a benefit to the middle class. Council Member Joel Tolefree voiced concern that it did not mention low income people. The council tabled the resolution.
- Resolution A648 was adopted authorizing the reopening of city recreation facilities that have been closed for public usage as a result of covid-19. The resolution will reopen the baseball/softball complex and the shooting range. It will not reopen the city park on Martin Street at this time. The complex and the range will follow state criteria for opening and both have staff to enforce the rules. There is no staff to enforce rules for the park. It will be reevaluated later.
- Resolution A649 was approved. It authorizes the city to accept and use state funds to construct a rifle and pistol shooting range on city owned land adjacent to the existing shooting range that is limited to shotguns. The project has been in the planning stages for some time.
- Resolution A650 was approved authorizing the city to secure a letter of credit to assure compliance of the city's closed landfill. This action is taken yearly to abide by state law and does not require the city to put up cash money.
All reports of council committees and boards and commissions that met in May were submitted for council review. The Ways and Means Committee recommended a tenured bonus be given to city employees for the year 2020. The funds were previously budgeted. The bonus is given as a way to increase pay each year if the city has the available funds. Bonus amounts are based on years of service to the city. The council approved the bonuses.
Council Member Burks ask about the status of cleaning up the old Bryants building on Main Street that now belongs to the city. Mayor Pennington stated she is looking for a grant to help with the cost. There was discussion of other properties that the council has ordered cleaned up.
Mayor Pennington again urged everyone in Warren to respond to the 2020 census. It is vital to Warren's future. She went on to announce there will be a large fireworks show Saturday, June 13 beginning at 9:00pm. People are asked not to congregate but watch from their vehicles. This is part of the Tomato Festival which has been substantially reduced due to the pandemic.
The council voted to pay all bills for May and set the next council meeting for July 13 at 5:30pm. The agenda meeting is planned for July 9 at 7:00am.
