Warren City Park open with new signage

As authorized by the Warren City Council the city park located on Martin Street has reopened to the public. Signs have been installed instructing people how to protect themselves and others as they utilize the park. Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 are urged not to use the park and to keep a safe distance from others using the park. There is also hand sanitizer available. It is noted that playground equipment is not sanitized and everything is to be used at "your own risk."
The park is clean and looks ready for use following the safety guidelines. The park restrooms are closed and not usable at this time.
