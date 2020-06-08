Warren Police called to site of alleged homicide

Warren Police were called June 5th around 8:59 p.m. to Penister Street in northwest Warren to respond to a shooting incident. They found Jeremy Ridgell in serious condition. He was transferred to Bradley County Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
Donovan Clary has been arrested and charged with first degree murder and is pending a hearing before a judge. The Arkansas State Police are leading the investigation. Additional information will be forthcoming as made available.
