News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Tweets by salinerivernews
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Warren Rotary Club to resume meeting
According to Andrew Tolbert with the Warren Rotary Club, the club will meet at noon Tuesday, June 23 in the Warren High School Cafeteria. All members are urged to attend.
at
2:32 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment