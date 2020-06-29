Warren School Board takes personnel action

Board members accepted the resignations of the following:
*Rachel Nichols-Brunson instructor
*Gregory Roberson, Jr.-WHS 10th grade history
The board voted to hire the following:
*Dalton Weatherly-WHS Math
*Michael Brown-WHS Math
*Trent Wilson-Head Baseball Coach/Health instructor
*Vandarias Brown-Brunson Science instructor
*Cheyenne Wilson-Computer lab facilitator/Registrar at SEACBEC
*Wendy Dawkins-Paraprofessional at ABC Preschool
*Norma Yepez-Paraprofessional at ABC Preschool
The board then voted to transfer $1,000,000.00 from the operating account to the building fund.
