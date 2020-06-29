Monday, June 29, 2020

Warren School Board takes personnel action

In a special called school board meeting held June 25, 2020, the Warren School Board took action on several personnel matters.  The votes included accepting resignations, hiring employees and transferring funds.

Board members accepted the resignations of the following:
*Rachel Nichols-Brunson instructor
*Gregory Roberson, Jr.-WHS 10th grade history

The board voted to hire the following:
*Dalton Weatherly-WHS Math
*Michael Brown-WHS Math
*Trent Wilson-Head Baseball Coach/Health instructor
*Vandarias Brown-Brunson Science instructor
*Cheyenne Wilson-Computer lab facilitator/Registrar at SEACBEC
*Wendy Dawkins-Paraprofessional at ABC Preschool
*Norma Yepez-Paraprofessional at ABC Preschool

The board then voted to transfer $1,000,000.00 from the operating account to the building fund.
