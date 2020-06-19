Water and sewer disconnects for nonpayment to resume June 26

Press Release from Warren Water & Sewer
Warren Water & Sewer will resume disconnects for nonpayment on June 26, 2020. This will include disconnects for nonpayment for Southwest Warren Rural Water & Corinth Valley Rural Water. While all bills incurred continue to be owed, we will go back to the regular delinquent shut-off policy on June 26th. Public health and safety are Warren Water & Sewer's highest priority. In an effort to work with customers needing assistance, anyone may contact our office for payment arrangements.
Warren Water & Sewer’s lobby is open for anyone making a payment or needing assistance. The health and safety of our staff and the community we serve are of utmost importance. Therefore, the following guidelines from Arkansas Department of Health and Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be followed:
Only 1-2 people will be allowed in the lobby at a time.
Please do not enter if you have a cough, fever or any symptoms of COVID-19
Maintain 6-foot social distance from other people
Please wear a face mask at all times
Please sanitize hands before entering
While our lobby will be open from Monday through Friday from 8:00 A.M. -5:00 P.M., we still offer several contactless payment options for your safety and convenience:
Pay by phone, (870) 226-2321
Pay online at www.pay.warrenarwater.com
Auto Draft, contact our office for more information
Night Deposit, conveniently located by our office door
Mail payments to 106 N Myrtle St, Warren, AR 71671
Should you have any questions or concerns please feel free to contact our office during normal business hours at (870) 226-2321.
Tenay Reep
Manager
Warren Water & Sewer
