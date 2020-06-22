Monday, June 22, 2020

YMCA open for use under guidelines

The Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren & Bradley County continues to be open for use of the fitness center under the guidelines that have been put in place by the State of Arkansas.  The Y pool is also open at this time also operating under the state guidelines.  

According to Executive Director David Richey the Y continues to monitor the covid-19 disease and follow state guidelines for operations.  Plans call for preparing for fall pee wee football, pending state decisions.

