2020 Census Response Day

Friday, August 7, 2020
8a – 12p
1p – 4p
Warren, Arkansas 71671
(in front of the Municipal Building)
If you have not responded to the Census, please come by. It is the law and mandatory to respond to the Census.
You can call the Mayor’s office for assistance at 870-226-6743
WE ALL COUNT!
The enumerators will begin knocking on doors August 11, 2020
¡Día de Respuesta al Censo 2020!
viernes, 7 de agosto de 2020
8a – 12p
1p – 4p
104 N. Myrtle Street
Warren, Arkansas 71671
(frente al Edificio Municipal)
Si no ha respondido al Censo, por favor pase. Es la ley y obligatoria responder al Censo.
Puede llamar a la alcaldía para obtener ayuda al 870-226-6743
¡TODOS CONTAMOS!
Los enumeradores comenzarán a tocar puertas el 11 de agosto de 2020
No comments:
Post a Comment