Friday, July 3, 2020

878 more cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas in last 24 hours

The State of Arkansas broke another single daily record for positive COVID-19 cases Thursday, July 3, with the announcement by Governor Asa Hutchinson of 878 new cases found within the last 24 hours statewide.

With the new additions, there are now 6,098 active cases.  Two more people in Arkansas have died from the deadly virus, bringing the death total to 279.  Hospitalizations were down three to 272, but the Governor cautioned that would likely rise with such a high number of cases found within the last day.

"I would encourage everyone when you're out to wear a mask," said Hutchinson, with the Fourth of July gatherings playing a big concern for State officials.

"I do believe a large part of it is the increased testing we're doing," the Governor said in reference to the significant increase.

There is still no state mandate on wearing masks while in public, although the Governor is urging people to use self discipline to help slow the tide of positive cases.  This, while the State of Texas has officially put a mandate in place for the use of cloth face-coverings.  Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued that executive order Thursday.

To-date, there have been 22,075 Arkansans contract the deadly virus.

Two people in Bradley County have recovered, meaning the local Bradley County number of active cases has dropped to 16.

at 1:00 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)