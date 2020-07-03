878 more cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas in last 24 hours

"I would encourage everyone when you're out to wear a mask," said Hutchinson, with the Fourth of July gatherings playing a big concern for State officials.
"I do believe a large part of it is the increased testing we're doing," the Governor said in reference to the significant increase.
There is still no state mandate on wearing masks while in public, although the Governor is urging people to use self discipline to help slow the tide of positive cases. This, while the State of Texas has officially put a mandate in place for the use of cloth face-coverings. Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued that executive order Thursday.
To-date, there have been 22,075 Arkansans contract the deadly virus.
Two people in Bradley County have recovered, meaning the local Bradley County number of active cases has dropped to 16.
