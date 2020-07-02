America Turns 244 Years Old

Items of note that may be found interesting include the fact that John Adams and Thomas both died on the same day, July 4, 1826 exactly 50 years to the day from the adoption of the Declaration on Independence. James Monroe, the 5th President of the United States died July 4, 1831. President Calvin Coolidge was born July 4, 1872.
West Point Military Academy opened July 4, 1802 and the Statue of Liberty was given to the United States by France July 4, 1884. The famous baseball player, the Iron Horse, Lou Gehrig retired from professional baseball July 4, 1939.
