Arkansas Rural Health Partnership announces hire of Brandon Gorman

“We are excited to welcome Brandon to our team. I know his knowledge and expertise in healthcare will prove invaluable to ARHP, our member hospitals, and providers,” said Mellie Bridewell, CEO of ARHP. “The staff of ARHP works tirelessly to improve the health outcomes of the residents of southeast Arkansas and their hard work keeps our rural hospitals viable.”
Brandon Gorman issued the following statement:
About Brandon Gorman
Brandon Gorman currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operational Officer for the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership (ARHP), a non-profit organization comprised of fourteen rural hospitals spanning the south region of Arkansas. Brandon is a part of an administrative staffing team for ARHP hired through the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Office of Strategy, Management, and Administration. Brandon has over ten years of experience working to ensure the financial and operational health of rural hospitals in Arkansas. Born, raised, and living in the Arkansas Delta, Brandon has a unique understanding of the importance of rural healthcare and has a deep-rooted dedication to ensuring the member hospitals of the ARHP receive all the resources needed to thrive in their respective communities. Brandon is a leader in the rural healthcare industry and has successfully overseen millions of dollars in grant funding and hospital operating budgets. He is an active member of the Arkansas Society of Certified Public Accountants, the Arkansas Healthcare Financial Management Association, and is the past chairman of the Arkansas Healthcare Financial Management Association’s Audit Committee. Brandon received his degree in Accounting from the University of Central Arkansas. He continues to stay up to date on the latest accounting methods and practices by regularly attending continuing education courses and keeping his CPA license active. Brandon lives in Warren, Arkansas with his wife Stacey, and their children Grayson and Landry.
About the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership
The Arkansas Rural Health Partnership (ARHP) is a public nonprofit comprised of fourteen rural hospital members spanning southeast Arkansas. Together it continues to expand, nurture and provide programs throughout the Partnership’s individual communities and the south Arkansas Delta region. (https://www.arruralhealth.org/)
