August 1 deadline for submitting New Edinburg photos for documentary film

On December 3, 2019, the New Edinburg Community Center in conjunction with Re-New-ing Edinburg received a grant from the Division of Arkansas Heritage for the creation and production of digital media/media equipment acquisition for the community center. As of today, over 3,000 photos and documents have been scanned in preparation for a historical documentation of New Edinburg, the surrounding community and its families. On August 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until noon, the FINAL scheduled opportunity to bring your photos or documents and have your family included in this documentary, will be held at the New Edinburg Community Center. All pictures of NE buildings, places, groups, early family photos (1900’s or earlier preferred) of local families are needed in order to include everyone in this documentary. These items will be scanned onsite, individuals identified in the pictures, and immediately returned to their owners. Social distancing will be practiced. If you are unable to bring your documents/photos August 1 and would like to schedule a separate appointment or you would like additional information, please contact Patricia McClellan at 870-643-0150 or email pcmcclellan13@gmail.com.
This Documentary is made possible in part by a grant from the Division of Arkansas Heritage, funded by your 1/8 cent conservation tax, Amendment 75.
