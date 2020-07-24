Bradley County Hospital experiences better month

The Bradley County Hospital Board was informed during their July, 2020 meeting that in the past month the hospital experienced increased volume use across the board. The gross increase in patient use was up 35% and the net income was also up. They were also told that operational efficiency was improved. Surgeries have increased.
Dr. Joe H. Wharton made a motion to approved the following staff reappointments/appointments:
*Michael Allen, M.D., RAPA
*Bryan Jennings, M.D., RAPA
*Zachary Lambertsen, M.D., RAPA
*Aaron Spann, M.D., RAPA
*Shannon Turner, M.D., RAPA
*James Beck, M.D., Emergency Medicine
*Michael Kittell, M.D., Emergency Medicine
*Nasir Zareen, M.D., Emergency Medicine
All were approved.
CEO Steve Henson gave an administrative report on several items including efforts to recruit new physicians. He was given permission to put out a Request for Proposal to hire an audit firm to provide annual audit services to the hospital.
Sarah Tucker, Chief Nursing Officer, reported on staff and her efforts to fill nursing vacancies.
The board went into executive session to discuss personnel matters.
