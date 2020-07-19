News
Sunday, July 19, 2020
Bradley County now up to 28 active COVID-19 cases
Bradley County COVID-19 Metrics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health as of July 19, 2020:
Total Positive: 91
Active Positive: 28
Recovered: 61
Deaths: 2
Negatives: 1,374
