Sunday, July 19, 2020

Bradley County now up to 28 active COVID-19 cases

Bradley County COVID-19 Metrics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health as of July 19, 2020:

Total Positive: 91
Active Positive: 28
Recovered: 61
Deaths: 2
Negatives: 1,374

at 2:39 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)