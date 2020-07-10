News
Friday, July 10, 2020
Bradley County now with 21 active COVID-19 cases
According to the Arkansas Department of Health COVID-19
case tracker website
, Bradley County has seen a jump to 21 active cases within the last 24 hours.
Other Bradley County COVID-19 stats:
Total Positive: 69
Active Positive: 21
Recovered: 46
Deaths: 2
Negatives: 1,225
Arkansas statewide stats:
Total COVID-19 Cases: 26,803
Active Cases: 5,847
Recoveries: 20,642
Deaths: 313
