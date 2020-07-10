Friday, July 10, 2020

Bradley County now with 21 active COVID-19 cases

According to the Arkansas Department of Health COVID-19 case tracker website, Bradley County has seen a jump to 21 active cases within the last 24 hours.

Other Bradley County COVID-19 stats:
Total Positive: 69
Active Positive: 21
Recovered: 46
Deaths: 2
Negatives: 1,225

Arkansas statewide stats:
Total COVID-19 Cases: 26,803
Active Cases: 5,847
Recoveries: 20,642
Deaths: 313
at 11:21 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)