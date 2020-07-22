CARTI announces plan to open outreach clinic in Warren expands delivery of cancer care in Southeast Arkansas

“We are thrilled to expand our oncology services to the patients living in and around Bradley County,” said Adam Head, president and chief executive officer of the statewide network of cancer care providers. “In conjunction with our recent announcement to build our fifth comprehensive CARTI Cancer Center in Pine Bluff, these two facilities will allow us to continue our focus on southeast Arkansas, and to help break down barriers to treatment and provide the most advanced technologies and expertise to the patients living in these communities.”
Dr. Malik currently treats CARTI patients at CARTI’s outreach treatment location in Crossett, and will also be seeing patients in the new Pine Bluff cancer center when it opens. Before joining CARTI, Dr. Malik ran his own practice, South Arkansas Hematology & Oncology Clinic, in Pine Bluff for more than 20 years. He is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Arkansas Blood and Cancer Society, American Can Society and the Association of Pakistani Physicians in North America.
Dr. Malik earned his medical degree from Nishtar Medical College in Pakistan. He completed residencies in pathology at Cooper Medical Center in Camden, New Jersey and The State University of New York in Buffalo, New York, and in internal medicine at St. Clare’s Hospital in New York, New York. He completed a fellowship in hematology and oncology at the University of Alabama in Birmingham, Alabama.
ABOUT CARTI CARTI is an independent not-for-profit, multidisciplinary cancer care provider offering medical and surgical oncology, diagnostic radiology, and radiation oncology at locations throughout the state to provide convenient access for cancer patients.
Medical oncology is offered in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Benton, Clarksville, Clinton, Conway, Crossett, El Dorado, Heber Springs, Magnolia, Russellville and Stuttgart. Radiation therapy is offered in
Little Rock, North Little Rock, Conway, Mountain Home and Searcy. Mammography screenings are provided at The Breast Center at CARTI, with locations at the CARTI Cancer Centers in Little Rock and North Little Rock.
For more information, visit CARTI.com.
