Chamber of Commerce report presented to City Council

Ashley Foreman, the recently hired director for the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce and the Bradley County Economic Development Commission was present for the July 13 Warren City Council meeting. She provided the council with a report on her activities since assuming the two jobs.
According to the report she has visited with the following:
- Citizens, community leaders, business owners and local elected officials
- Rosalyn Daniel-Communities Unlimited
- James McCormick-LaSalle Correctional Facility
- Freeway Stores-Day n Nite
- Rep Jeff Wardlaw
- St. Center Eddie Cheatham
- Warren Rotary Club
- Warren Lions Club
Ongoing projects are:
- Revamping the monthly newsletter, including job openings in the county
- Community Calendar
- Updating Vision Survey
- Consulting area real estate developer about housing needs
- Assessing rural healthcare needs
She thanked the community for the opportunity.
The City of Warren is paying the Chamber $18,000.00 for the calendar year 2020 to promote Warren and business endeavors. According to the Mayor, the city has paid the full year in one lump sum. The city is also paying the BCEDC $18,000.00 for 2020 for business retainage and recruitment. The BCEDC is being paid in monthly installments.
