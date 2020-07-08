Civil Service Commission takes action regarding Fire Department

After considering both matters, the commission voted as follows:
- Full time fireman Larry Hayes was designated as the assistant Fire Chief to act in the absence of the chief.
- A Volunteer Fireman was placed on 60 days suspension for violation of city policies. The suspension was recommended by the volunteer advisory council.
The Civil Service Commission is a creation of the Warren City Council as authorized by state law. Members are residents of Warren selected by the city council. Only certified officers of the Warren Police and Warren Fire Departments fall under their jurisdiction.
