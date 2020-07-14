Coach Bo Hembree speaks to Warren Rotary

The Warren Rotary Club met at the First United Methodist Church Tuesday, July 14th after two meetings in the Warren High School Cafeteria. Bob Milton introduced his program, which was Warren High School head football coach Bo Hembree. Coach Hembree told the club about the new coaches joining the program, how workouts were progressing with the team since June 1, a breakdown of the 2020 squad, along with the schedule and expectations for the upcoming campaign. He also spoke about how the team was adjusting to the restrictions currently in place for COVID-19.
Masks were worn and members followed social distancing guidelines throughout the meeting. Pictured are Bo Hembree and Bob Milton.
No comments:
Post a Comment