Community Action Board votes to remove a member, while others resign

The organization has struggled for a number of years. SEACAC has lost the "Head Start Program" and has experienced a continuous conflict among board members over approving minutes, financial reports or lack thereof and personnel matters. The board itself has undergone a number of changes as some members were expelled from the board and others resigned. There has been extensive staff changes as well. There have been efforts made to operate the remaining programs and to regain the "Head Start Program." Some members have worked hard to direct the agency in the proper manner in order to provide the much needed services to the low income population of Southeast Arkansas. It has been difficult to keep the agency functioning.
A number of items of business and reports were ultimately dealt with, but a large portion of the time was spent arguing over whether to approve several sets of minutes. Some members claimed they were not complete while others felt they were sufficient. While listening by phone, SRC did not hear any motion to amend or alter the minutes, only motions to approve or disapprove and ensuing votes. Most of the minutes were approved on a split vote.
A letter was submitted recommending the board remove Darrell Johnson of Ashley County from the board. Mr. Johnson has been a long time critic of agency operations and of a number of former and current board members. After a very intense debate, the board voted to remove Mr. Johnson, again on a divided vote. Two members who support Mr. Johnson then verbally resigned. Mr. Johnson contended that the bylaws are not being followed and his removable is illegal. He mentioned legal action. Resigning after the vote to remove Mr. Johnson were Angela Meeks and Gwendolyn Smith.
In other action the board was updated on the fact that the agency must repay grant money that was ruled to have been spent without following proper procedures. They will have to pay $2025.00 per month for 36 months. There was comments made as to how the agency would make the payments.
