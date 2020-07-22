County Judge says "census slipping away"

Regular reports were submitted in writing. There were no questions asked and no comments.
Judge McKinney informed the Court that work on County Road 56 is complete and he reported the use of the landfill the last Saturday of June amounted to one person who delivered two loads. The landfill will be open the next several months on the last Saturday of each month from 7:00a.m. till 1:00p.m.
In other business, the Court confirmed the appointment of Catrina Tatum to represent the Warren and Hermitage School Districts on the Equalization Board. The Justices also adopted ord. #748 authorizing the county to borrow money to purchase a new garbage truck bed. Another vote was approved to implement a direct deposit pay plan for the county.
Present for the meeting was County Assessor Krystle Hays and Brooke Wilson, who represents Tasc, the firm that conducts reappraisals for Bradley County. Ms. Wilson told the JPs that the latest appraisal for the county showed a 3% increase in overall property values. Property values are used to determine property tax owned.
As the subject of taxes was mentioned, Justice Eddie Wayne Parnell made a comment about people who do not pay their taxes, property or solid waste. He said, "People should pay their taxes. It is not fair to those who do pay for some people to get by without paying."
