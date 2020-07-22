Wednesday, July 22, 2020

County Judge says "census slipping away"

During a generally routine Bradley County Quorum Court meeting Monday night, July 20, County Judge Klay McKinney told the Justices that he, "feels the 2020 census slipping away" as we enter the last phase of trying to secure an accurate count.  The Judge stated that the latest figures show that only 44.4% of Bradley County residences have responded to the census.  Other counties in the region show similar results.  If the numbers do not drastically improve, Bradley County and much of South Arkansas will lose millions of dollars in state and federal funds over the next 10 years.  In addition our legislative districts will get bigger and bigger.  It is essential that every person who lives in the county is counted.  This includes all ages, registered voter or not, and every person whether legal citizen or not.  What we need is a complete count of every person who resides in Bradley County, Warren, Hermitage and Banks.

Six of the nine JPs were on hand.  One member was out of town on work, one was reported to be on vacation and one stated he was not notified of the meeting when called by the Judge.  The meetings are always held on the third Monday of each month at 6:00p.m. unless set otherwise by the court.  

Regular reports were submitted in writing.  There were no questions asked and no comments.

Judge McKinney informed the Court that work on County Road 56 is complete and he reported the use of the landfill the last Saturday of June amounted to one person who delivered two loads.  The landfill will be open the next several months on the last Saturday of each month from 7:00a.m. till 1:00p.m.  

In other business, the Court confirmed the appointment of Catrina Tatum to represent the Warren and Hermitage School Districts on the Equalization Board.  The Justices also adopted ord. #748 authorizing the county to borrow money to purchase a new garbage truck bed.  Another vote was approved to implement a direct deposit pay plan for the county.

Present for the meeting was County Assessor Krystle Hays and Brooke Wilson, who represents Tasc, the firm that conducts reappraisals for Bradley County.  Ms. Wilson told the JPs that the latest appraisal for the county showed a 3% increase in overall property values.  Property values are used to determine property tax owned.  

As the subject of taxes was mentioned, Justice Eddie Wayne Parnell made a comment about people who do not pay their taxes, property or solid waste.  He said, "People should pay their taxes.  It is not fair to those who do pay for some people to get by without paying."
