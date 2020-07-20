Editorial: My personal interaction with Congressman John R. Lewis

The Honorable John R. Lewis age 80 passed away July 17, 2020. A United States Congressman representing the 5th congressional district of Georgia, he was considered an icon of the civil rights movement, having marched and served with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as a very young man. He was strong and spirited but always a disciple of nonviolence. He served in the Congress for over 34 years and was dubbed the conscious of the Congress. He worked right up until his death from cancer.
John Lewis was born in Troy, Alabama in 1940. The son of sharecroppers who told him to accept segregation because there was nothing that could be done about it. He could not agree and became active in the civil rights movement ultimately working with Dr. King and others. He became a "freedom fighter" traveling the South and pressing for voting rights, among others. He became a leader of the Student Nonviolent Committee. Later he was kicked out and replaced by Stokely Carmichael for not pushing for violent opposition to racial issues. Mr. Lewis was one of the organizers of the March on Washington where he was the youngest speaker. It was the same event that Dr. King made his "I have a dream" speech.
No comments:
Post a Comment