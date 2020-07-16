Governor announces mask mandate in Arkansas

Frontline medical workers have also apparently been urging this move from the Governor in an effort to stem the tide of the deadly virus.
"We have to meet the challenge together and everyone must do their part," said Hutchinson. "And this is a way to enlist the support of everyone in this fight."
The new mandate will go into effect Monday, July 20, 2020.
Children going back to school was also a reason cited. It would be difficult to ask kids to wear masks while adults are not under the same requirements. Hutchinson said we must "set the right example."
He went on to say the fight was likely to get harder, not easier, and that this mandate is now "appropriate and necessary."
salineriverchronicle.com will have more information on this story and the details of the mandate as they are made public.
3:12 p.m. update:
- Indoor & outdoor areas where social distancing not possible
- Exemptions for kids ages 10 or less, people with certain medical conditions or disability that prevents wearing masks
- Violation of directive: Misdemeanor offense and fine between $100-$500
