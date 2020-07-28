Hermitage calls sales tax election

During the public comment portion of the agenda, Eddie Wells addressed the council about some property issues adjacent to property he owns. The Mayor stated it was being looked into.
Reports were given by the police chief and fire chief. Water reports were good as were reports on the sewer system. Other reports including the finances were presented.
The Mayor talked about the Covid-19 issue and informed the council the city is looking into charging permits for building additions.
The council is meeting the third Tuesday of each month at 6:00p.m. in the community center.
No comments:
Post a Comment