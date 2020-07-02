Hermitage City Council changes meeting time

The Hermitage City Council met June 26 to conduct several items of business. During the meeting the members voted to set the time for regular monthly meetings for the third Tuesday of each month at 6:00pm.
In other business the council voted to apply for a loan from Communities Unlimited to cover the overage amounts for the purchase of a city police vehicle and a city generator. A vote was also taken approving the lease of city property for a daycare and future business.
Ordinance # 120 was adopted to fix the period within which referendum petitions may be filed. The council was informed that the city has been provided two backpack leaf blowers, pumps and 10 wildlife suits and gloves by the Arkansas Forestry Commission.
It was also reported that flashing beacons would be installed June 29 on the HWY 63 South Bypass both north and south of the 4-way stop.
