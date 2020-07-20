Hermitage School Board hires yearbook sponsor

In addition to conducting regular monthly business during their July monthly board meeting, the Hermitage School Board voted to hire Nicole Jutras as the yearbook sponsor. The board heard reports from Mistie McGhee, Rosalynda Ellis and Superintendent Dr. Tucker. Minutes of the last meeting and financial reports were reviewed and approved.
By a vote of the board, the following contracts for the coming school year were approved:
- property insurance awarded to Arkansas School Board Association
- bread contract awarded to Flower k-12
- mike contract awarded to Hiland Dairy
- propane contract awarded to Gresham
All contracts were bid out.
The board approved a revision for the 2020-2021 handbook. They also approved the Department of Education curriculum.
In other action the board approved an agreement with Oxford Teacher Academy to assist paraprofessionals to secure accreditation as certified teachers. Repairs for the fire alarm system were authorized.
