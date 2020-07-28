Hospital CEO addresses BCEDC

Mr. Henson stated that from mid-March through April and May the hospital's volumes were bad. The hospital over $900,000 per month. Federal emergency funding helped cover losses. The month of June has seen major improvement in volumes.
The CEO told the members that BCMC has 100 days of operating cash on hand which means the hospital could run for 100 days without a dollar of revenue coming in. He said many smaller hospitals have seven days or less and he sees more going under.
Both the Executive Director and the Chairman of the Board provided updates on the J & E Food Group project in the industrial park. Efforts have been underway for some time to get the facility running and it has operated for short periods. According to the report given, which SRC confirmed with the owner, issue with equipment are being dealt with and they hope to be up and going soon.
A report was given on the status of LaSalle Corrections plans for construction of the private prison to be built in the city industrial park. According to comments made plans are progressing and the spec building that was built on the site is being taken down. The land and the 40,000 square foot building was donated to LaSalle by the Bradley County Economic Development Commission. LaSalle does not plan to use the building and has given it to Steve Richardson in return for Mr. Richardson to remove the structure. There was no information stated as to what Mr. Richardson will do with the building. It can be reassembled.
It should be noted that the city of Warren paid for the land and the building using city sales tax funds. The property and building was in the name of the BCEDC due to the requirements of the Arkansas Finance Development Authority, who loaned the money to the BCEDC. The city paid 100% of the cost of the land and the spec building by paying through the BCEDC.
Later in the meeting the BCEDC Board approved a lease with the city to lease a piece of property also located within the industrial park that the city owns so LaSalle may install a concrete manufacturing facility to be used to build the new prison. The lease will cost $1400.00 per year. Once the prison is completed, the cement operation will be removed. It was noted that LaSalle discussed buying concrete from a local vender but the local vender did not have the capacity to furnish the amount of materials that will be required.
The board then voted to have the Griggs property located on the Northeast Bypass bush-hogged. BCEDC owns some of the site and the City of Warren owns a portion. The cost is $5000.00 to cut the entire site. The board voted to hire the work done and send the city a bill for half. From the statements made, the city has not approved the expenditure at this time.
The Executive Director reported that she is talking to a developer about building housing in Warren and efforts are underway to create a young leaders organization to have input and assist in the growth of the community. The serious problem of getting a complete census count for the county and three municipalities was discussed.
Hugh Quimby informed the board that a native of Warren that has four acres of land within the city is interested in donating the property to the BCEDC. The matter will be considered.
No comments:
Post a Comment