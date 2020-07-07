Latest Fire Reports list five calls

July first the department worked a vehicle fire at 1009 S. Bradley Street. Eight firefighters answered the alarm. July 2 the on duty fireman assisted with a medical call at 309 S. Myrtle. July third 11 Warren firemen attended a structural fire in the county under the mutual aid agreement with the county fire department.
July fourth the department responded to an ordinance violation at 113 Clouqet Street. Again on July fourth they responded to a smoke scare at 318 Rock.
The Department continues monthly training sessions with all full time and volunteer firemen.
