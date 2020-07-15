Library hosts on-line summer reading program

Warren Branch Library embarked on a new journey this summer as they navigated uncharted waters with their first ever virtual reading program “Imagine Your Story!” Weekly online programming for approximately 60 children up to 12 years of age was provided through Facebook Live via the library’s Facebook page. Children and adults alike enjoyed staff performances of classic retellings of stories such as Jack and the Beanstalk, Humpty Dumpty, and The Three Little Pigs. In addition to a Summer Reading Adventure Packet and Reading Challenge, participants were provided with weekly Kraft Kits that corresponded with that week’s program.
No comments:
Post a Comment