Mayor Pennington issues census proclamation

|From left to right: Charlotte Brown, Debra Joyner, Jerry Butler, Mayor Denisa Pennington, Jennyfer Rodriguez, and Johnny Palmer.
In an effort to encourage the people of Warren and Bradley County to respond to the 2020 census as mandated by the United States Constitution, Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington issued a proclamation
designating Wednesday, July 15, 2020 as "Census Awareness Day" in Warren and Bradley County. The purpose of the proclamation is to remind and urge every person who resides in Warren, Banks, Hermitage and unincorporated Bradley County to fill out the census information they should have received, either by mail or online and to make sure we get a complete count of our local communities. Billions of dollars of finding is at stake as well as the make-up of our electoral jurisdictions such as congressional districts, city wards, Justice of the Peace Districts, school zones, etc. The census determines the amount of state turnback money and street funding the cities and counties receive for the next ten years.
Every person should be counted that lives in the county and the three municipalities regardless of age or whether they are registered voters or legal citizens. We need a 100% count of every person living in Warren, Heritage, Banks and Bradley County.
No comments:
Post a Comment