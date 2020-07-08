New UAMS COVID-19 forecast model predicts disturbing jump in cases in Arkansas by the end of September if nothing changes

UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson says the projection would drop to around 6,000 cases per day by that same time if everyone wears a mask.
If nothing else changes, the model also predicts deaths in the State will rise in a similar pattern to the number of active cases.
During the projected peak, the model shows nearly 3,000 people could be hospitalized with COVID-19.
Bradley County has 13 active positive cases as of July 8, 2020, with 55 people having tested positive since the outbreak began. 40 people have recovered and there have been two deaths locally.
Arkansas has 5,486 active cases as of that same date, with 24,512 Arkansans having been infected with the virus so far. 18,725 have recovered, but 301 people have died in the State.
Residents are urged to continue social distancing and wear a mask while in public.
Arkansas reported 734 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
