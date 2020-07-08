Wednesday, July 8, 2020

New UAMS COVID-19 forecast model predicts disturbing jump in cases in Arkansas by the end of September if nothing changes

According to a new University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences model, Arkansas is forecasted to have around 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per day by the end of September 2020 if nothing changes in turns of people wearing masks.

UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson says the projection would drop to around 6,000 cases per day by that same time if everyone wears a mask.

The same UAMS model is also posting a short-term forecast.  "Given the current best-fit model, the short term forecast is for the state to reach about 35,000 cases by July 10th," the model report reads.  It is also predicting that in late October, the State of Arkansas will have 150,000 active cases.

If nothing else changes, the model also predicts deaths in the State will rise in a similar pattern to the number of active cases.

During the projected peak, the model shows nearly 3,000 people could be hospitalized with COVID-19.

Bradley County has 13 active positive cases as of July 8, 2020, with 55 people having tested positive since the outbreak began.  40 people have recovered and there have been two deaths locally.

Arkansas has 5,486 active cases as of that same date, with 24,512 Arkansans having been infected with the virus so far.  18,725 have recovered, but 301 people have died in the State.

Residents are urged to continue social distancing and wear a mask while in public.

Arkansas reported 734 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

