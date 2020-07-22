Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Pastime: Too hot to work, I need to drown some worms

By Maylon Rice

I’d like to blame my good friend, Mitch Forrest for this Pastime.

After about 50 years of rarely fishing, like we did as kids, Mitch will post a fishing photo or two on Facebook. I am suddenly drawn back in time to sitting in that flimsy, little 14-foot flat bottom green MonArk boat somewhere in Bradley County’s many streams, rivers and lakes – drowning more worms.

The lakes of Bradley County, prior to the vast area known now as Felsenthal Regional Wildlife Reserve, were a puzzle into themselves. But all were wonderful.

